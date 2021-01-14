Bryan Johnstone Of Pepper, Johnstone & Company Bestowed Prestigious Traveler's National Producer Council Appointment

ATHENS, Ala., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepper, Johnstone & Company today announces that Bryan Johnstone, President, has been appointed to the National Producer Council for Traveler's Insurance, a prominent nationwide business, personal, and specialty insurance carrier.

Mr. Johnstone is one of only 13 appointees out of 13,500 Traveler's independent agents throughout the country to receive this prestigious appointment. Traveler's Insurance considers these 13 agents to be their most high-performing, innovative, and top industry experts in the country.

Johnstone's role on the Council will be to represent his fellow independent insurance agents throughout the Southeastern region.

The Traveler's National Producer Council meets with Travelers' executive leadership team frequently during the year to discuss critical business strategies, products, and to provide market insights for the insurance industry.

Johnstone no stranger to accolades, community involvement

Bryan Johnstone, a well-known fixture in the Limestone and Madison county areas, has long been advising clients with their business and personal insurance needs and bringing economic prosperity into the communities that Pepper, Johnstone & Company serves.

Johnstone has served as the Chairman of the Limestone County Economic Development Association and continues to serve on its Board of Directors. He is a member of the Board of Directors for the Pryor Field Airport Authority and the First National Bank of Pulaski and is an active member of the Athens Rotary Club.

"I am incredibly humbled and honored by this appointment," says Johnstone. "Pepper, Johnstone & Company has worked diligently through the years to be a highly knowledgeable resource for our commercial and personal clients. To be recognized in this way is a testament to the collective efforts of our associates to continuously serve our clients and our community with the best possible insurance products and advisory services available. I am grateful to Traveler's for this distinction, and I am committed to representing my fellow independent insurance agents and brokers to the best of my abilities."

About Pepper, Johnstone & Company

Pepper, Johnstone & Company is an independent insurance brokerage located in Athens, Alabama, and is also licensed in Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, and Texas. Established in 1971 as a privately held insurance brokerage, Pepper, Johnstone & Company maintains its steadfast commitment to properly protecting and advising its clients with meaningful, relevant insurance products and risk management services throughout the communities in which it serves.

About Traveler's Insurance

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home, and business. The company's diverse business lines offer its global customers a wide range of coverage sold primarily through independent agents and brokers. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and operations in the United States and selected international markets. The company generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2019.

