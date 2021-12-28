Brunswick Corporation Shifts To All-virtual Participation For The 2022 Consumer Electronics Show

METTAWA, Ill., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (BC) - Get Brunswick Corporation Report has announced that it will not participate in-person at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. The Company had planned an in-person exhibit in the Las Vegas Convention Center's West Hall.

"Due to the quickly evolving COVID-19 infection rates and uncertainty around the omicron variant, Brunswick Corporation has made the decision not to participate in-person at CES 2022," said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. "We value the importance and influence of the Consumer Electronics Show and will continue to participate virtually, showcasing our Next Wave strategy and many of our award-winning products through virtual and digital platforms including our virtual media days. We look forward to participating in-person at CES 2023."

Brunswick recently launched its virtual media days presentation on Brunswick.com and will continue to participate in the virtual platform from CES as well as communicate updates and news about its ACES strategy on Brunswick.com

About Brunswick:

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

Lee GordonVice President - Brunswick Global Communications & Public AffairsBrunswick Office: 847-735-4003Mercury Office: 920-924-1808Cell: 904-860-8848Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com