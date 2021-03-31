Brunswick Corporation Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report Highlighting New Safety Records And Commitment To ESG

METTAWA, Ill., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (BC) - Get Report today published its 2020 Sustainability Report , Our Stake in Tomorrow's Tide, highlighting the Company's progress toward its sustainability goals, including a continued commitment to advance its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies. The report also reflects Brunswick's dedication to sustainable manufacturing and contributing to the communities in which it operates.

"Brunswick understands the impact our businesses and products have on the environment and our opportunities to lead the way in sustainable, responsible business practices," said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. "We are committed to continually broadening, advancing, and delivering on our sustainability mission and to improving the communities in which we live and work, and in which our products operate. Our 2020 report highlights some of those collective efforts, including how we prioritized the health and safety of our employees in the face of immense challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Focused on the pillars of energy, environment, products, and people, the report highlights the Company's ESG accomplishments and its long-term goals and objectives, including:

Reporting the lowest recordable incident rate in Company history

Achieving zero-waste to landfill status at the Ft. Wayne, Indiana, aluminum boat manufacturing plant - the first Brunswick boat manufacturing facility to attain this status; this successful program will be replicated at Brunswick's aluminum boat group plants in 2021.

Installing a large photovoltaic array at Mercury Marine's world headquarters in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin - this array, coupled with a similar array at Mercury's Petit-Rechain facility in Belgium, will contribute to Brunswick's goal to derive 50% of the Company's electricity from renewable sources by the end of 2030.

Replacing balsa wood as a filler material in its fiberglass boat manufacturing process with Gurit® Kerdyn™ Green PET recycled foam, absorbing 4.7 million plastic bottles per year and saving thousands of trees.

In 2020, Brunswick was recognized multiple times for ESG initiatives, including being named to Forbes' lists of America's Best Employers for Women, America's Best Employers for Diversity, and America's Best Employers for Veterans. In addition, the Company was honored with the International Boat Industry Community Support Initiative Award, was named by Newsweek to its 2021 list of America's Most Responsible Companies, and was ranked in the Top 10 on the Forbes America's Best Large Employers list, placing 1st in the Engineering and Manufacturing Category.

"Our commitment to sustainability, safety, and corporate responsibility extends across our layers of governance and management, and throughout the entire enterprise, from the Board of Directors to our leadership team to our global employees and our channel and supplier partners," said Foulkes. "As the global marine industry leader, it is our role to lead the way in sustainability just as in many other areas."

The full report can be accessed at: https://www.brunswick.com/corporate-responsibility/sustainability-reports

About Brunswick:Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Mastervolt, and Whale marine parts; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and BoatClass. For more information, visit brunswick.com .

Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Brunswick's business and by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Words such as "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "position," "intend," "target," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "outlook," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this news release. These risks include, but are not limited to: the effect of adverse general economic conditions, including the amount of disposable income consumers have available for discretionary spending; changes in currency exchange rates; fiscal policy concerns; adverse economic, credit, and capital market conditions; higher energy and fuel costs; competitive pricing pressures; the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including, without limitation, the impact on global economic conditions and on capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to our operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions; managing our manufacturing footprint; weather and catastrophic event risks; international business risks; our ability to develop new and innovative products and services at a competitive price; our ability to meet demand in a rapidly changing environment; loss of key customers; actual or anticipated increases in costs, disruptions of supply, or defects in raw materials, parts, or components we purchase from third parties, including as a result of pressures due to the pandemic; supplier manufacturing constraints, increased demand for shipping carriers, and transportation disruptions; absorbing fixed costs in production; joint ventures that do not operate solely for our benefit; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plan and growth initiatives; attracting and retaining skilled labor, implementing succession plans for key leadership, and executing organizational and leadership changes; our ability to identify, complete, and integrate targeted acquisitions; the risk that strategic divestitures will not provide business benefits; maintaining effective distribution; adequate financing access for dealers and customers; requirements for us to repurchase inventory; inventory reductions by dealers, retailers, or independent boat builders; risks related to the Freedom Boat Club franchise business model; outages, breaches, or other cybersecurity events regarding our technology systems, which could affect manufacturing and business operations and could result in lost or stolen information and associated remediation costs; our ability to protect our brands and intellectual property; changes to U.S. trade policy and tariffs; having to record an impairment to the value of goodwill and other assets; product liability, warranty, and other claims risks; legal and regulatory compliance, including increased costs, fines, and reputational risks; changes in income tax legislation or enforcement; managing our share repurchases; and certain divisive shareholder activist actions.

Lee GordonVice President - Brunswick Global Communications & Public RelationsBrunswick Office: 847-735-4003Mercury Office: 920-924-1808Cell: 904-860-8848Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com