Brunswick Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Brunswick Corporation (BC) - Get Report today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.27 per share.

The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2021.

About Brunswick:Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Mastervolt, and Whale marine parts; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, Boat Class and NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit brunswick.com .

Lee GordonVice President - Brunswick Global Communications & Public RelationsBrunswick Office: 847-735-4003Mercury Office: 920-924-1808Cell: 904-860-8848Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com