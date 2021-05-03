Brunswick Corporation Announces Date Of Virtual Investor Day Event

METTAWA, Ill., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) will host a virtual investor day on May 10, 2021 to provide an update on the Company's strategic plan and business initiatives, preview some innovative new ACES products and...

METTAWA, Ill., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (BC) - Get Report will host a virtual investor day on May 10, 2021 to provide an update on the Company's strategic plan and business initiatives, preview some innovative new ACES products and technologies as well as evolving opportunities to engage the new generation of boaters. A follow-up live Q&A session will be held on May 17, 2021.

Scheduled to speak during the Investor Day presentation and the Q&A session are:

David Foulkes - Brunswick Chief Executive Officer

Chris Drees - President, Mercury Marine

Brett Dibkey - President, Advanced Systems Group

Aine Denari - President, Brunswick Boat Group

Brenna Preisser - President, Business Acceleration & Chief People and Strategy Officer

Ryan Gwillim - Brunswick Chief Financial Officer

The event is traditionally held in conjunction with the Miami International Boat Show, but due to the cancellation of the show this year, Brunswick management will host the event on the Company's website.

To access the event on demand, including audio, video, presentation slides and transcript, visit www.brunswick.com after 8am CDT on May 10, 2021.

Additionally, Investors and analysts will be able to listen to and have an opportunity to ask questions in a live Q&A session with the above speakers from Noon-1pm CDT on May 17, 2021. Those participants who would like to ask a question can dial 877-900-9524 (toll-free) or 412-902-0029 (toll). No password needed. A transcript of the Q&A session will be made available on Brunswick.com by May 20, 2021.

A replay of the Q&A session will be available until August 15, 2021 by calling 877-660-6853, Access ID: 13719350.

Members of the media are invited to monitor the call but all media questions should be directed to - Lee Gordon, VP of Corporate Communications and Public Relations / lee.gordon@brunswick.com .

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Brunswick's business and by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Words such as "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "position," "intend," "target," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "outlook," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this news release. These risks include, but are not limited to: the effect of adverse general economic conditions, including the amount of disposable income consumers have available for discretionary spending; changes in currency exchange rates; fiscal policy concerns; adverse economic, credit, and capital market conditions; higher energy and fuel costs; competitive pricing pressures; the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including, without limitation, the impact on global economic conditions and on capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to our operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions; managing our manufacturing footprint; weather and catastrophic event risks; international business risks; our ability to develop new and innovative products and services at a competitive price; our ability to meet demand in a rapidly changing environment; loss of key customers; actual or anticipated increases in costs, disruptions of supply, or defects in raw materials, parts, or components we purchase from third parties, including as a result of pressures due to the pandemic; supplier manufacturing constraints, increased demand for shipping carriers, and transportation disruptions; absorbing fixed costs in production; joint ventures that do not operate solely for our benefit; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plan and growth initiatives; attracting and retaining skilled labor, implementing succession plans for key leadership, and executing organizational and leadership changes; our ability to identify, complete, and integrate targeted acquisitions; the risk that strategic divestitures will not provide business benefits; maintaining effective distribution; adequate financing access for dealers and customers; requirements for us to repurchase inventory; inventory reductions by dealers, retailers, or independent boat builders; risks related to the Freedom Boat Club franchise business model; outages, breaches, or other cybersecurity events regarding our technology systems, which could affect manufacturing and business operations and could result in lost or stolen information and associated remediation costs; our ability to protect our brands and intellectual property; changes to U.S. trade policy and tariffs; having to record an impairment to the value of goodwill and other assets; product liability, warranty, and other claims risks; legal and regulatory compliance, including increased costs, fines, and reputational risks; changes in income tax legislation or enforcement; managing our share repurchases; and certain divisive shareholder activist actions.

Lee GordonVice President - Brunswick Global Communications & Public RelationsBrunswick Office: 847-735-4003Mercury Office: 920-924-1808Cell: 904-860-8848Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com