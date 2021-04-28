Brunswick Bancorp Shareholders Re-Elect James Atieh And Nicholas A. Frungillo, Jr. To Board Of Directors At 2021 Annual Meeting

Brunswick Bancorp ("Brunswick" or the "Company") (OTC: BRBW), the holding company for Brunswick Bank and Trust ("the Bank"), yesterday announced that at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting") held on Tuesday April 27, 2021,...

Brunswick Bancorp ("Brunswick" or the "Company") (OTC: BRBW), the holding company for Brunswick Bank and Trust ("the Bank"), yesterday announced that at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting") held on Tuesday April 27, 2021, and based on the preliminary vote count provided by the independent inspector of elections, shareholders voted to re-elect James Atieh and Nicholas A. Frungillo, Jr. to serve on the Company's Board of Directors for a term of three years.

Frank Gumina, Jr., Chairman of Brunswick, said: "We are pleased that shareholders have re-elected James and Nick to the Board. On behalf of my fellow directors, I would like to thank our shareholders for their support at this year's Annual Meeting."

Mr. Frungillo, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, said: "Brunswick is committed to executing on the Company's strategy to drive top- and bottom-line performance and deliver value for all shareholders."

Based on the preliminary results provided by the inspector of elections, the re-election of Mr. Atieh, whose election was opposed by the dissident nominee, was approved by approximately 68% of the votes cast, and Mr. Frungillo was approved by approximately 98% of the votes cast at the 2021 Annual Meeting. Brunswick will announce final tabulations of the voting results after they are certified by the Company's independent inspector of elections.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is the holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust, a New Jersey chartered commercial bank which serves central New Jersey through its New Brunswick main office and four additional branch offices.

