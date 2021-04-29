Brunswick Bancorp Announces Final Results Of 2021 Annual Meeting

Brunswick Bancorp ("Brunswick" or the "Company") (OTC: BRBW), the holding company for Brunswick Bank and Trust ("the Bank"), today announced that, based on the final vote count certified by the independent Inspector of Election at the 2021 Annual Meeting...

Brunswick Bancorp ("Brunswick" or the "Company") (OTC: BRBW), the holding company for Brunswick Bank and Trust ("the Bank"), today announced that, based on the final vote count certified by the independent Inspector of Election at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting"), Brunswick shareholders have re-elected James Atieh and Nicholas A. Frungillo, Jr. to the Board of Directors.

The re-election of Mr. Atieh, whose election was opposed by the dissident nominee, was approved by approximately 68% of the votes cast, and Mr. Frungillo was approved by approximately 98% of the votes cast at the 2021 Annual Meeting.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is the holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust, a New Jersey chartered commercial bank which serves central New Jersey through its New Brunswick main office and four additional branch offices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005915/en/