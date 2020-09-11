Bruker Announces Acquisition Of Canopy Biosciences, LLC

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the acquisition of Canopy Biosciences, LLC, a leader in high multiplex biomarker imaging for immunology, immuno-oncology and cell therapy. This acquisition enhances Bruker's offering in targeted multi-omics and fluorescence-based imaging techniques. Bruker's global reach, complementary technologies and applications knowledge will help build on Canopy's success to date. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are excited to add the multi-omics and high-content cytometry expertise of Canopy, and its novel ChipCytometry platform to Bruker," said Dr. Mark R. Munch, the Bruker NANO Group President. "Canopy has a unique set of products that enable single cell, tissue and suspended cell-based discovery and validation in immunology and targeted proteomics, as well as a suite of complementary multi-omics services."

"We are very pleased to join Bruker," added Dr. Edward Weinstein, the CEO of Canopy Biosciences. "Joining forces with a leading life-science tools provider with broad geographic reach enables us to give many more researchers access to our powerful high-plex ChipCytometry platform, designed for accelerating basic immunology and clinical research, as well as biopharma drug development."

"Canopy has built a powerful suite of multi-omics technologies," explained Dr. Frank Witney, Operating Partner of Ampersand Capital Partners, the lead Canopy investor. "Joining Bruker will strengthen and deepen this platform, enabling researchers to better answer their scientific and translational questions with unprecedented power and precision."

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

About Canopy Biosciences, LLC

Canopy Biosciences was formed in 2016 and has rapidly built a comprehensive portfolio of products and services for gene editing, gene expression analysis and regulation, and bioprocessing. Canopy's gene editing portfolio offers easy-to-use CRISPR kits and full-service custom cell line engineering. Canopy has also assembled an innovative multi-omic platform for immune profiling, including ultrasensitive DNA sequencing (RareSeq), RNAseq, gene expression analysis, and multiplexed protein detection in cells and tissue samples via ChipCytometry. Canopy Biosciences is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and serves researchers at universities, research institutions and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Additional information is available at www.canopybiosciences.com. Its subsidiary ZELLKRAFTWERK GmbH in Leipzig, Germany, designs and manufactures high-plex ChipCytometry platforms and complete workflows for high-content cytometry on cells and tissues ( www.zellkraftwerk.com).

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of our core healthcare sectors, including Brammer Bio, Confluent Medical, Genewiz, Genoptix, Talecris Biotherapeutics, and Viracor-IBT Laboratories. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements for Bruker Corporation

Any statements contained in this press release related to Bruker, Canopy Biosciences, LLC and the acquisition of Canopy Biosciences, LLC by Bruker which do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by qualifiers such as "expect," "anticipate," "will," and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on Bruker's current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements about the potential benefits of the transaction, Bruker's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and the financial condition, results of operations and business of Bruker following the completion of the proposed transaction. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to the consummation of the proposed acquisition on the proposed terms and schedule; Bruker's financial and operational performance following the completion of the proposed transaction; Bruker's ability to successfully integrate the business and realize the strategic and other benefits of the acquisition; the timing of when the acquisition will be accretive to earnings; and other risk factors identified and described in Bruker's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, Bruker's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Bruker expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

