Brujera Elixirs Inc. With Great North Distributors For Canadian Distribution

SQUAMISH, British Columbia, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- State B Cannabis Beverage Co. ("State B") by Brujera Elixirs Incorporated is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Great North Distributors Inc. ("Great North"), Canada's very first national salesbroker for legalized adult-use cannabis, to distribute State B cannabis beverages throughout Canada.

"I am thrilled to be working with Great North. They are highly respected and really understand how to drive sales and create national representation." said Kelly Ann Woods, founder, formulator and CEO of State B Cannabis Beverage Co. "I could not have asked for a better partner as we bring State B coast to coast."

"We are excited to work with State B and to build excitement for their unique line of cannabis-infused beverages from coast to coast," said Doug Wieland, President, Canada - Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and Great North Distributors. "Their products are a fantastic addition to our best-in class cannabis portfolio."

About State B Cannabis Beverage Co.State B Cannabis Beverage Co. ( Squamish, British Columbia) has created a line of cannabis-infused beverages that incorporate a myriad of beneficial botanical ingredients. This female-led Company is one of the first to formulate their beverages with terpenes, adaptogens, flower essences and nootropics. Powered by Vertosa, a rapid infusion technology creating top of the line bioavailable CBD, THC, terpenes and other cannabinoid emulsions. Vertosa is one of the most trusted emulsion suppliers in North America.

State B's current line of cannabis beverages (Sparkle, Resolve and Zing) expertly combine function with cannabis to introduce a mood modulating, consciousness shifting elevated experience. The Company will soon be launching a line of non-cannabis beverages known as Elevé, containing all the same function, flavours and ingredients as State B without any THC or CBD. All State B cannabis-infused (and non-cannabis) beverages will be available via delivery services as well as cannabis retail stores throughout Canada as well as California.

