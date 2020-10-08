Bruin Biometrics, LLC (BBI), And Arjo (ARJO-B.ST) Agree Equity Investment And Exclusive Worldwide Distribution Rights For Pressure Ulcer SEM Scanner

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruin Biometrics LLC (BBI), has agreed for Arjo (ARJO-B.ST), a market-leading supplier of medical devices and solutions, to acquire an equity stake in Bruin Biometrics. Arjo is appointed an exclusive distributor for BBI's pressure ulcer assessment device, the SEM Scanner.

BBI is a US-based technology company committed to modernizing health care with biometric sensor technology for the early detection and monitoring of chronic, preventable conditions in collaboration with clinicians.

NHSI 1 report that in the UK between 1700-2000 patients develop a pressure injury/ulcer per month and that treating pressure ulcers costs the NHS more than £3.8m per month. Whilst in the US 2.5million patients develop a pressure injury/ulcer per year 2 costing the US health system $26.8billion. 3

"The BBI technology is well aligned with our strategy and will help us strengthen our offering of outcome-based solutions. By combining our extensive knowledge and sales network with BBI's technology, we will help drive a shift in pressure injury management towards prevention and ultimately better clinical and financial outcomes," says Joacim Lindoff, President & CEO of Arjo. "This investment means we will gain further access to the wound care market, where we see substantial growth potential," adds Lindoff.

"Few medical conditions ever present themselves to an attainable and near-term preventative solution as pressure injuries. Realizing the outcome of preventing preventable pressure injuries benefits millions of patients affected and tens of thousands who die from related complications every year. Economic savings through prevention extend to many tens of billions of dollars annually," says Martin Burns, CEO of BBI. "Pressure injury incidence can and should be reduced. Arjo's knowledge, expertise and scale will enable many patients and their families, providers, and payors to benefit from this solution worldwide," adds Burns.

Provizio ® SEM Scanner, is the first hand-held wireless scanner with intelligence inside, for fast and easy pressure injury/ulcer risk assessments and the only SEM Scanner that acts as an adjunct to routine clinical skin assessment on the sacrum and heels. Digitally enhancing the patient care pathway with built-in data transfer for enhanced insight and risk identification, on admission and five days* earlier than visual skin assessment, 4 regardless of skin tone. 5 In clinical practice since 2014, the new Provizio SEM Scanner has, in preliminary laboratory testing, shown the same precision as the previous SEM Scanner 200 model. 6

Martin Burns also commented that "In collaboration with our clinical partners and expert researchers from all over the world, BBI has helped define and advance the prevention of pressure ulcers/injuries with BBI's work extending well beyond the development and commercialization of our SEM Scanner and now Provizio SEM Scanner. To achieve prevention, nurses need to know how to use the device in the care pathway, on which patients, when, and how to act when they record abnormal measures. All of that clinical implementation research work has now been completed in acute, post-acute and community care settings. Arjo represent an ideal partner for BBI; they understand prevention and are vigorously helping their clinical customers achieve the clinical outcome of full prevention and cost savings from prevention. Their platform extends from acute to post-acute care, globally, and we are delighted to be extending our working relationship with them."

The Distribution Agreement commenced as signed on October 8 2020.

For further information, please contact:

For BBI

Kate Hancock, Global VP Marketing and Clinical CommunicationsTel: +44 7827 315347E-mail: khancock@bruinbiometrics.com

For Arjo

Kornelia RasmussenExecutive Vice President, Marketing Communications & Public RelationsTelephone: +46 (0)10 335 4810Email: kornelia.rasmussen@arjo.com

Maria NilssonInvestor Relations & Corporate CommunicationsTelephone: +46 (0)10 335 4866Email: maria.nilsson@arjo.com

About BBI:

Bruin Biometrics LLC (BBI) is a pioneer in modernising health care with biometric sensor technology for early detection and monitoring of chronic, preventable conditions in collaboration with clinicians. BBI has been the recipient of multiple awards with recognition from organisations such as Journal of Wound Care, Health Service Journal and Frost & Sullivan. BBI is based in Los Angeles and hosts a European office in Manchester, UK.

For additional information, visit www.sem-scanner.com or www.bruinbiometrics.com

About Arjo

At Arjo, we are committed to improving the everyday lives of people affected by reduced mobility and age-related health challenges. With products and solutions that ensure ergonomic patient handling, personal hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics, and the effective prevention of pressure ulcers and venous thromboembolism, we help professionals across care environments to continually raise the standard of safe and dignified care. Arjo has approximately 6,000 employees worldwide and customers in over 100 countries. In 2019, Arjo sales amounted to approximately SEK 8.9 billion. Arjo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and its head office is located in Malmö, Sweden. Everything we do, we do with people in mind. www.arjo.com

References

NHS Improvement. ( June 2018 ), Pressure Ulcer: revised definition and measurement. Summary and Recommendations. Publication Code CG 73/18 Berlowitz D., et al. (2012). Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ). Preventing Pressure Ulcers in Hospitals. A Toolkit for Improving Quality of Care. Padula W., et al. (2019). The national cost of hospital-acquired pressure injuries in the United States . International Wound Journal, 1-7 Okonkwo H., et al. (2020). A blinded clinical study using a subepidermal moisture biocapacitance device for early detection of pressure injuries. Wound Repair Regen, (online) 1-11. Bates-Jensen B., et al. (2009). Subepidermal Moisture Is Associated with Early Pressure Ulcer Damage in Nursing Home Residents With Dark Skin Tones. Journal of Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nursing, 36(3), pp.277-284 Peko L., et al. (2020). Sensitivity and laboratory performances of a second-generation sub-epidermal moisture measurement device. Int Wound J. 1-4. doi:10.1111/iwj.13339

Copyright, trademarks and logos are the intellectual property of Bruin Biometrics LLC, this includes the following: Provizio ® SEM Scanner and SEM Scanner ®. Bruin Biometrics LLCs copyright materials cannot be used or reproduced without Bruin Biometrics LLCs written consent.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bruin-biometrics-llc-bbi-and-arjo-arjo-bst-agree-equity-investment-and-exclusive-worldwide-distribution-rights-for-pressure-ulcer-sem-scanner-301148849.html

SOURCE Bruin Biometrics, LLC