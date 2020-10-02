Bruce Linton Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report Regarding Vireo Health International, Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Bruce Linton today announced that he has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 in connection with the disposition of an aggregate of 1,241,742 subordinate voting shares (the " Shares") of Vireo Health...

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Bruce Linton today announced that he has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 in connection with the disposition of an aggregate of 1,241,742 subordinate voting shares (the " Shares") of Vireo Health International, Inc. (the " Corporation").

On October 1, 2020, the Linton Family Trust (2040) (the " Linton Family Trust"), of which Mr. Linton is the trustee, sold an aggregate of 495,000 Shares through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange. In addition, in July and August 2020, the Linton Family Trust sold an aggregate of 746,742 Shares. An aggregate of 1,241,742 Shares were sold pursuant to the dispositions at an average price of $1.03 per Share for total consideration of approximately $1.25 million and resulted in a decrease in Mr. Linton's interest in the Shares of 2.30% on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately prior to the dispositions, Mr. Linton beneficially owned, and exercised control or direction over, 1,736,715 Shares and an aggregate of 16,736,715 Share purchase warrants, representing approximately 4.65% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 34.16% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the warrants held by Mr. Linton. Immediately following the Dispositions, Mr. Linton beneficially owns, and exercises control or direction over, 494,973 Shares and an aggregate of 16,736,715 Share purchase warrants, representing approximately 1.33% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 31.87% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the warrants held by Mr. Linton.

Mr. Linton holds his securities in the Corporation primarily for investment purposes. While Mr. Linton currently has no plans or intentions with respect to the securities of the Corporation, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of the Corporation's securities, the Corporation's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, Mr. Linton may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the Shares or other securities of the Corporation.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Mr. Linton will be available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or by contacting Bruce Linton at 613-271-7614. The Corporation's head office is located at 1330 Lagoon Avenue, 4th Floor, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55408.

