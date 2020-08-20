Bruce Beddow Named To Telligen Board Of Directors

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telligen, a 100 percent employee-owned ESOP company, announces the appointment of Bruce P. Beddow, JD to its board of directors.

Mr. Beddow's career spans over three decades in finance and strategic planning. Mr. Beddow is an attorney with experience in ESOPs, financial reporting, planning and analysis, and risk management. He served as the Chief Financial Officer for Social Science Systems, Inc. for 16 years, during which time he was appointed Executive Vice President and Treasurer. He also served a three-year appointment as the company's ESOP trustee. Mr. Beddow is a former certified public accountant where he worked in the audit and government contracting groups for Deloitte. He holds a B.S. in Management from Purdue University and a J.D. from Indiana University.

"I am excited and honored to serve on Telligen's Board of Directors," said Mr. Beddow, "Telligen is committed to improving public health, and that focus has never been more important than it is now. Telligen's dedication to its customers and employees has been key to its outstanding success. I look forward to helping the leadership continue its mission."

The Telligen board provides governance, leadership and guidance in service of the company's overall mission of transforming lives and economies by improving health by deploying proven health management solutions.

About Telligen For more than 45 years, Telligen has been transforming lives and economies by improving health. Telligen serves commercial clients and government programs at the federal, state and local level, improving health outcomes for millions of people nationwide. For more information, visit www.telligen.com.

