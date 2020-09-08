BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) - Get Report announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.22 per share. The dividend is payable October 12, 2020 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2020.

About BRT Apartments Corp:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that directly, or through joint ventures, owns and operates multi-family properties. Additional financial and descriptive information on BRT, its operations and its portfolio, is available at BRT's website at: http://brtapartments.com . Interested parties are encouraged to review its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the other reports it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Contact: Investor Relations

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.60 Cutter Mill RoadSuite 303Great Neck, New York 11021Telephone (516) 466-3100Telecopier (516) 466-3132 http://brtapartments.com