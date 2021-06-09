BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) - Get Report announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable July 9, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 25, 2021.

About BRT Apartments Corp:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that directly, or through joint ventures, owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, develops multi-family properties. Additional information on BRT, its operations and portfolio, is available at BRT's website at: http://brtapartments.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review BRT's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed thereafter with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Contact: Investor Relations

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.60 Cutter Mill RoadSuite 303Great Neck, New York 11021Telephone (516) 466-3100Telecopier (516) 466-3132 http://brtapartments.com