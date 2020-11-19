BRS & Co. Sells Simpson Performance Products

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRS & Co. ("BRS"), a New York-based private equity firm announced the sale of Simpson Performance Products ("Simpson," "SPP" or the "Company"), a provider of critical safety equipment for the motorsports industry.

Simpson, headquartered in New Braunfels, TX, is a leading U.S. provider of critical safety equipment for motorsports applications including helmets, racing suits, and head and neck restraints and was acquired by BRS in 2015. During BRS's ownership, Simpson invested in its direct-to-consumer channel and pursued an acquisition strategy resulting in the expansion of its core racing products and the successful entry into the motorcycle safety market. Today, Simpson offers a broad suite of safety products for motorsport enthusiasts globally.

Chuck Davies, Simpson's CEO, said, "With BRS's support, Simpson has expanded its product offering of cutting-edge safety gear for the motorsport industry. We look forward to continuing our quest to help our consumers stay safe while pursuing their passion for motorsports."

Tory Rooney, BRS Managing Director, said, "Chuck and his team have done an incredible job building Simpson into a global leader in motorsports safety products. We wish Chuck and his team continued success."

Tom Baldwin, BRS Managing Director, said, "We would like to thank Chuck and his team for their outstanding efforts and performance. It has been a privilege and pleasure to work with them over these past five years."

The Company's financial advisor was Harris Williams & Co. and legal advisor was Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

About BRS & Co.BRS is a New York-based private equity investment firm with combined capital invested of $1.2 billion, focused on investing in lower middle market consumer goods and services businesses. Since 1996, BRS has purchased over 50 portfolio companies for aggregate consideration of over $6.9 billion. In addition, BRS portfolio companies have completed over 40 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.brs.com.

