BRP Group, Inc. Welcomes Rajasekhar Kalahasthi As Chief Digital & Information Officer

BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group") (BRP) is pleased to welcome Rajasekhar (Raj) Kalahasthi as BRP Group's new Chief Digital & Information Officer, effective November 15, 2021.

In his role, Mr. Kalahasthi will oversee BRP Group's enterprise technology organization, build out strategic capabilities and help drive tech-enabled innovation.

"Raj brings extensive experience and knowledge that supports BRP's long-term vision," said Dan Galbraith, BRP Group's Chief Operating Officer. "His experience in supporting fast-growing organizations while driving innovation is going to be a tremendous asset to our firm."

Mr. Kalahasthi comes to BRP Group from Comerica Bank where he served as Chief Information Officer for their Retail and Wealth Management divisions. Prior to that, he led technology teams at Fortune 100 companies: HSBC, Citibank, and General Electric in the United States, Latin America, and India. Mr. Kalahasthi has over two decades of IT leadership experience with a history of helping companies and teams navigate through intense periods of transformational change and growth.

"We're thrilled to welcome Raj to the BRP family," said Trevor Baldwin, BRP Group's Chief Executive Officer. "His background and experience in building integrated technology platforms to deliver enhanced client and colleague experiences aligns with our vision and strategic objectives for the future."

"I am thrilled to join BRP Group at this incredibly exciting time in the firm's history," added Mr. Kalahasthi. "I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the organization to build for the future. Together, we will modernize the digital workplace for colleagues and create delightful experiences for clients in support of BRP Group's strategic vision."

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 700,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent BRP Group's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or BRP Group's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in BRP Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in BRP Group's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov, including those risks and other factors relevant to BRP Group's business, financial condition and results of operations of BRP Group and factors related to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on BRP Group's business, financial condition and results of operations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BRP Group or to persons acting on behalf of BRP Group are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BRP Group does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

