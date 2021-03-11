BRP Group, Inc. Welcomes David Smith As President & Executive Operating Officer Of Guided Solutions

Former Cardinal Financial Chief Operating Officer brings unique expertise to further scale BRP Group's MainStreet and Medicare Operating Groups and sheltered distribution strategies

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group") (BRP) , a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, is pleased to welcome David Smith as President & Executive Operating Officer of Guided Solutions, effective March 22, 2021.

Guided Solutions, comprised of BRP Group's MainStreet and Medicare Operating Groups, provides solutions for clients at every stage of their life. David will work with the Guided team to create alignment of processes, technologies, and brand, and to further scale BRP Group's sheltered distribution strategies.

"David brings a fresh perspective and tremendous experience in innovating the financial services space. This area of our business is driven by local experts, inspired by technology, and built through strategic partnerships. We believe David's industry relationships, experience implementing progressive technologies, and passion for client experience will propel our Guided Solutions strategies into the future," said Trevor Baldwin, BRP Group's Chief Executive Officer. "David exemplifies our people-first approach and has a proven history of building dynamic teams in a high-growth environment. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team!"

David will join BRP Group from Cardinal Financial where he held progressive roles, including Chief Operating Officer, as they rapidly grew the mortgage lending firm. David has over 30 years of proven experience creating innovative and scalable sales and service capabilities in the financial services industry.

"Finding a candidate who complements the skillsets of our Guided Solutions Presidents, Joe Finney and Chase Bedsole, was critical. Chase and Joe have built an amazing foundation for the MainStreet and Medicare businesses and are looking forward to partnering with David to accelerate toward our goals," shared Dan Galbraith, BRP Group's Chief Operating Officer.

In his role as President & Executive Operating Officer of Guided Solutions, David will oversee the strategic and operational efforts of the MainStreet and Medicare businesses. He will work closely with the Guided team to enhance their current strategies and processes and work towards their goal of transforming Guided Solutions into the nation's preeminent resource for personal insurance, small business insurance, and Medicare services. David will also work closely with the team at BRP Group's MGA of the Future to drive technology enhancements and new proprietary products through Guided Solutions' distribution networks.

"I am thrilled to be joining BRP Group and the Guided Solutions team," added Mr. Smith. "The opportunity to join such a dynamic leadership team is truly humbling. I am honored to join an organization with a premier reputation, innovative products and the market opportunity to provide industry leading customer experience to our clients."

BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 500,000 clients across the United States and internationally.

