BRP Group, Inc. To Participate In The ICR Conference 2021

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") (BRP) , a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer, and Kris Wiebeck, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the ICR Conference 2021 on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 8:30am Eastern Time.

A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 500,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

