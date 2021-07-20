Brown Harris Stevens Appoints Chris Halstead Executive Sales Director Of Connecticut Brokerage

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) is pleased to announce that Christopher Halstead, the nephew of Halstead co-founder and real estate legend Clark Halstead, has joined the firm's Connecticut brokerage as Executive Sales Director.

In his new role, Chris will work across all six of the CT offices, supporting their agents, respective management teams, and further helping shape business development strategy across the territory. He will report back to BHS senior executives in New York. Although Chris achieved incredible success over the past 12 years as a top agent in New York City, he is no stranger to Connecticut. He grew up in Westport and has lived in Southport for nearly a decade.

"This is a homecoming of sorts for me, and I could not be more excited to help build Brown Harris Stevens' exceptional brand presence in Fairfield County and beyond," said Chris. "As we emerge from a global pandemic, this is an incredible time of growth for the company and our community."

"A passion for real estate is certainly a trait that runs in the Halstead family, and I know Chris will be an incredibly valuable addition to his fellow Connecticut Sales Directors and agents," said Bess Freedman, CEO. "He has strong knowledge of both NYC and Fairfield County's housing markets, and the important synergy between the two. We are fortunate to count him as a resource in this increasingly competitive market."

Real estate brokerage Halstead was co-founded by Clark Halstead, Chris' uncle, in 1984 and grew into one of the most successful real estate firms in the Tristate area. In 2020, Halstead merged under the banner of luxury powerhouse brokerage Brown Harris Stevens. As one company, the firm is the largest privately held brokerage on the East Coast with 2,500 agents and 50+ offices across New York City, the Hamptons, Hudson Valley, Connecticut, South Florida, and New Jersey. Real Trends recently ranked Brown Harris Stevens as having the highest average sales price per agent in the country among large brokerages.

About Brown Harris Stevens

Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) is one of the most prominent privately-held real estate firms in the world. Established in 1873, BHS has historically dominated the luxury, high-end market. With more than 2,500 agents across the East Coast, the company oversees the sale of marquee properties worldwide, including property management and new development marketing, from its headquarters in New York City and its offices throughout the Tristate area, Palm Beach, and Miami. Learn more at www.bhsusa.com.

