Brown-Forman Statement: U.S.-EU Trade Agreement

"Brown-Forman applauds the Biden Administration for today's announcement between the U.S. and the EU regarding steel and aluminum tariffs. This agreement delivers on the Administration's promise to rebuild the Transatlantic alliance by removing tariffs on American whiskey and other U.S. exports, which have been in place now for more than three years.

"We would like to thank Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Ambassador Katherine Tai, their counterparts in the EU, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for their efforts in helping reach this positive resolution.

"Brown-Forman looks forward to the return of a level playing field on January 1, 2022, and continued international growth for American Whiskey. We hope a similar outcome can soon be achieved between the U.S. and the UK."

-- Lawson Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brown-Forman Corporation

