Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces The Asset Acquisition Of Sudler Insurance Services, Inc.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Scott Penny, chief acquisitions officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) - Get Report, and Robert ("Bob") A. Sudler, the sole shareholder of Sudler Insurance Services, Inc., today announced that Brown & Brown of Florida, Inc., a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., has acquired substantially all of the assets of Sudler Insurance Services.

Founded in 1995 by Bob Sudler, Sudler Insurance Services offers employee benefits products and services to customers throughout Florida, Michigan and South Carolina. Following the acquisition, Bob Sudler will operate from Brown & Brown's retail office in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, under the leadership of Mike Gorham.

Mike Keeby, a regional president in Brown & Brown's Retail segment who oversees various offices in Florida and the Southeast, stated, "Bob Sudler brings an impressive level of employee benefits experience to our South Florida team. We are excited to welcome him aboard and look forward to growing together in the future."

Sudler stated, "I am very excited to partner with Brown & Brown's broker team and to leverage their tremendous presence throughout the country. Together, we look forward to assisting our customers in finding comprehensive coverage at the most competitive rates."

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) - Get Report is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With more than 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information, please visit www.bbinsurance.com.

