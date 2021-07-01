Broward County Library's South Florida Book Festival Features Online Author Presentations, Culinary Demos And Social Justice Themes

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Annual South Florida Book Festival (SoFloBookFest) takes place online and outdoors from July 15 th -17 th at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) , 2650...

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Annual South Florida Book Festival (SoFloBookFest) takes place online and outdoors from July 15 th -17 th at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) , 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. The event, known for bringing authors, chefs, thought leaders and change-makers to Broward, includes a "social reform through voting rights" theme for 2021.

Scheduled authors and presenters include:

Thursday, July 15, 6:30-7:30PM. ONLINE - Author and Photographer Candacy Taylor will talk about her book, Overground Railroad: The Green Book, on the travel guide for African Americans circa 1936 -1966. This discussion will highlight equity and the importance of staying informed.

Friday, July 16, 6 - 7PM. ONLINE - The #EATDRINKREAD component of SoFloBookFest delivers a culinary experience featuring cookbook author Chef Irie Hugh Sinclair . "Chef Irie" hails from Jamaica and brings an international flair to the cuisine he demonstrates.

Saturday, July 17, 10 - 3PM. Special Guests in Person, OUTDOORS at AARLCC, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.

Authors in various genres with online presentations include Caleb Azumah Nelson, Cherie Jones, Talia Hibbert and other contributors.

Author and President of The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, Desmond Meade will discuss the recent passage of Amendment 4 which restored voting rights to over 1.4 million Floridians with felony convictions. He and his team will be on-site for a social justice discussion entitled "Let My People Vote." The first 25 attendees will be invited to a VIP experience including a book signing, continental breakfast, photo op, and Q&A at Desmond's tour bus. Author, artist, songwriter and radio personality Stichiz will host the event.

Attendees of a panel discussion on "Social Reform & Voting Rights" can meet Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott and his staff to see a voting demo, learn about new laws and get registered to vote by bringing a Florida driver license or Florida ID card.

Stay connected at #SoFloBookFest, #EATDRINKREAD and #FreeTheVote for details and updates. Food trucks, including Island Boyz Conch Shack, will be on site. For additional information, including sponsorship, participation and volunteer opportunities, contact Tray Fitzpatrick at TFITZPATRICK@broward.org or 954-357-6190.

This event is made possible by the support of Bank of America, The Friends of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, The Social Justice Institute of Florida Memorial University, The South Florida Social Justice Common Read, and Florida Humanities.

About Broward County Libraries Broward County Libraries Division , named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is the largest library system in Florida by square footage and one of the busiest, with more than 7.5 million walk-in customers visiting its 38 locations annually. Broward County Libraries Division provides convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library , or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE Broward County Libraries