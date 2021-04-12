Brookwood Properties Opens New Self-storage Facility In Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookwood Properties, of Baton Rouge, LA, announces the opening of its latest facility located at 4500 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78745.

The three-story, class A facility comprises approximately 146,500 rentable square feet and over 1500 climate-controlled units. The facility, managed by Life Storage of Buffalo, NY, is open seven days a week and offers contactless rentals via its RentNow platform 24 hours a day.

The project represents Brookwood's11th facility in Texas and 5 th in the Austin area. Baton Rouge, LA based Rosehill Construction served as the General Contractor and Wichita, KS based Kaufman Design was the architect.

