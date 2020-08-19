Brooklyn Bedding Launches Ultimate Luxury Sleep Experience Nationwide

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American dreamed, American owned and American made Brooklyn Bedding announced today the nationwide launch of its most luxurious, handcrafted mattress: the Brooklyn Sedona Hybrid offers the kind of insanely comfortable slumber you can typically only get at a five-star hotel, now delivered directly to the comfort of your own home.

The resort style sleep experience of the Brooklyn Sedona Hybrid is achieved through an exceptional pairing of premium quality foams and a high-end coil system. The top four foam layers create an elite quad of comfort, support and cooling benefits. A top knit panel, woven with advanced cooling yarns, pulls heat out and away from the body to maintain the optimal surface temperature as you sleep. While the original design was exclusively intended for Arizona sleep boutiques, the mattress soon became a bestseller—persuading brand executives to make the mattress available online.

"The concept of the luxury Sedona Hybrid originated here, in Arizona, with the Southwest resort lifestyle in mind," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "The idea was to combine the top features of all of our number one selling beds, but that compelled us to test multiple coil systems and foams to get to a best-in-class sleep experience that's also shippable. As both a retailer and manufacturer, that's often our greatest challenge—trying to outdo ourselves by delivering extraordinary sleep benefits, while still being able to roll pack the finished product so that it can be made widely available to customers."

Unique to the online version of the Brooklyn Sedona Hybrid are the combinations of both quick and slow response foams. The top comfort layer is constructed of hyperresponsive materials that react intuitively to individual movement, while the second and third layers consist of two types of gel memory foam: the secondary layer is touted as a high-density foam for enhanced contouring, while the tertiary layer is a proprietary max-density foam, designed for extreme recovery. When paired with an 8-inch core of individually encased Ascension™ coils, the result is the deepest compression support.

"We do live in the desert where triple-digit heat is common—cooling is always top of mind to us," said Merwin. "Given the depth and complexity of the mattress engineering, we paid particular attention to the cooling properties of the Brooklyn Sedona Hybrid. The top panel cooling yarns, and the cool gel treatments infused throughout, are our answer to that extreme demand, coupled with a number of rich details that make this an incredibly indulgent sleep experience."

The Brooklyn Sedona Hybrid is available in both traditional and non-traditional sizes online—retailing between $1,249 for a twin to $2,899 for a California King. The Split California King consists of two 36-inch by 84-inch mattresses, each of which can be ordered in a different firmness level. All Brooklyn Bedding mattresses come with a free 120-night comfort trial and a 10-year warranty.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDINGBrooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattresses direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Due to recent exponential growth, the company doubled its production capacity in 2019. Remaining true to its roots, Brooklyn Bedding still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

