Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Stockholder Approval Of A New Investment Sub-Advisory Agreement

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC ("Brookfield") announced that, at the Special Meeting of Stockholders held earlier today, stockholders of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) - Get Report (the "Fund") voted to approve a new investment sub-advisory agreement among Brookfield, Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. and the Fund.

About Brookfield Public Securities Group LLCBrookfield Public Securities Group LLC ("PSG") is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With over $17 billion of assets under management as of November 30, 2020, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $575 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020. For more information, go to https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are referred to as "forward-looking statements" under the U.S. federal securities laws. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the historical experience of PSG, and the Fund managed by PSG, and its present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. PSG and the Fund managed by PSG undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

COMPANY CONTACTBrookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Brookfield Place250 Vesey Street, 15th FloorNew York, NY 10281-1023(855) 777-8001 publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, provides filing administration for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.