Brookdale Wins In 2020 J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Study

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) - Get Report has received a J.D. Power Award for ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study. This was a survey of resident/family member/friend's satisfaction with senior living communities. J.D. Power announced earlier today that Brookdale ranked #1/Highest in Customer Satisfaction (in a tie) with Assisted Living/Memory Care communities. Brookdale was ranked #1 in these four factors: Community Staff, Resident Activities, Resident Apartment/Living Unit, and Community Buildings and Grounds.

"I am so proud of our over 46,000 associates, who have earned this recognition. They have worked tirelessly during these extraordinary times on behalf of our residents and patients, focusing on what matters most," said Brookdale President and Chief Executive Officer Lucinda (Cindy) Baier. She added, "While maintaining high quality standards during the pandemic, our teams made huge extra efforts to help protect our residents from hurricanes and wildfires, including evacuating residents and their pets when necessary. This is an incredible testament to the resilience and dedication of our teams. They have made countless sacrifices to successfully lead through the largest global health crisis in our lifetimes and an economic crisis while serving those most vulnerable to coronavirus. My gratitude continues for the Brookdale Everyday Heroes and the personal sacrifices they make to help support the health and wellbeing of our residents twenty-four hours a day, every single day."

Survey collection for the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study was conducted June through August 2020.

About Brookdale Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 726 communities in 44 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of September 30, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com .

About J.D. Power J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

