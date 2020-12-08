Brookdale's Communities' Residents And Employees Are Included As A Top Priority For COVID-19 Vaccination

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) - Get Report announced today that its communities have been included in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' first priority phase for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

On behalf of the more than one million individuals living in senior living communities across the U.S., Brookdale is pleased that the CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has prioritized residents and staff members of long-term care facilities in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Ensuring residents and staff are among the first to receive the vaccine will help limit the spread of this virus in one of the most vulnerable populations.

Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, Brookdale's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We have been a leader in advocating for senior housing residents and staff to be part of the first priority for the COVID-19 vaccination. As the largest senior living company in the U.S., Brookdale will be able to have a significant impact on helping our nation's seniors. While final details are still being formulated, we are teaming up with CVS Health, with whom we have a longstanding relationship, to offer, as soon as available, on-site vaccinations to our residents and community staff, and we have registered all of our communities for the program." She continued, "With our decades of clinical expertise in the industry, we are dedicated to the ongoing safety, clinical education and overall well-being of our residents and community staff members through this vaccination program and beyond."

