Brookdale Reports November 2020 Occupancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) - Get Report reported today its consolidated occupancy for November 2020.

Observations:

With a significant number of states seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, 89% of the Company's communities were open for move-ins on November 30, 2020 , reflecting the Company's strong infection control protocols and use of testing.

, reflecting the Company's strong infection control protocols and use of testing. We expect to continue to publish monthly occupancy until we return to providing financial guidance, at which point we would expect to return to our historical reporting practices.

For more information on how Brookdale's residents are included as first priority for COVID-19 vaccination, see the headline banner link on www.brookdale.com.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities, with 726 communities in 44 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of September 30, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

