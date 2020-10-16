Brook Launches Wingman XB Converter, The Best Solution For Xbox One/ Xbox 360

TAIPEI, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook is announcing its newest product for the gaming console converter Wingman series: The Wingman XB, which supports as many as 125 different types of Switch and PS4 controllers on the market , as well as joysticks for Xbox One and Xbox 360 platforms.

It has been five years since Brook announced its first product in the super converter series. As consoles undergo technological breakthroughs throughout the years, Brook released 3 console converters for the Xbox series, with a custom PS3/PS4 to Xbox360 converter made in 2016 for the Evolution Championship Series. Not only was the product certified by EVO officials, it also provides gamers and contestants with a convenient, low-latency, high-quality controller configuration option.

As a new generation product for the Xbox platform, the Wingman XB converter supports Xbox360 (a feature long anticipated by gamers) as well as Xbox One, compatible with as many as 125 different types of controllers. Moreover, it works on Xbox 360 wireless converters, allowing almost every Switch, PS4, PS3 and Xbox controllers or joystick control on the market to be used on Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Brook has once again achieved technological breakthrough. Not only does their latest product provide higher connection stability and lower wireless latency, they are also dedicated to offering the best possible services by pursuing firmware upgrades and enhancement. In the future, They plan to come up with innovative products for handheld controllers, joysticks, or maybe even console platforms! "We Back You UP " is their long-term commitment to gamers.

Brook Wingman XB converter is available worldwide now for USD $44.99

[Wingman XB] -- Super Converter for Xbox One/ Xbox 360 [ https://youtu.be/RWDNxW9IJ88]

Brook Website:

https://www.brookaccessory.com/detail/59327520/

US Retail Site:

https://www.amazon.com/Brook-Wingman-Support-Controller-Converter/dp/B08H1SYGWV?ref_=ast_sto_dp

https://focusattack.com/brook-wingman-xb-multi-console-to-xbox-one-xbox-360-converter/

UK Retail Site:

https://masteredgaming.co.uk/product/brook-wingman-xb/

https://www.arcadeworlduk.com/products/brook-wingman-xb-controller-adapter-ps3-4-xone-360-switch-pro-to-xone-360.html

AU Retail Site:

https://www.gamory.com.au/collections/brook

About Brook Design, LLC.

The Taiwanese gaming accessory brand Brook has more than 20 years of experience in designing and manufacturing gaming hardware, with super converters for gaming consoles released in 2015, allowing your older gamepads, joysticks, and steering wheels to adapt seamlessly to new consoles. We help you find new joy in ordinary life as well as cut down on costs. With extraordinary flexibility, adaptability and variety, we will continue to dedicate ourselves to creaking more ground-breaking and diverse gaming console accessories for use at home to let you play till your heart's content. www.brookaccessory.com

