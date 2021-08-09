BronzeLens 2021 Nominated Films Depict Unique, Compelling Stories That Entertain, Inform And Inspire

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The BronzeLens Film Festival, which celebrates content from people of color from around the world, today unveiled its 2021 nominated film selections.

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The BronzeLens Film Festival, which celebrates content from people of color from around the world, today unveiled its 2021 nominated film selections. Winners will be announced during the annual BronzeLens Awards Show on Sunday, August 22.

BronzeLens Award Winners will be Announced at the Annual BronzeLens Awards Show on Sunday, August 22

Categories include the best in Features, Documentaries, Shorts, Short Documentaries, REEL South Short Documentaries, Web Series, Students, and Music/Dance Videos.

Now in its 12th year, BronzeLens will run from August 17-22 as a virtual experience due to the ongoing COVID-19 global health crisis.

BronzeLens 2021 Nominated selections are:

Best Feature:

Queen of the Morning Calm - Director: Gloria Ui Young Kim Roads to Olympia - Director: Ramazan Nanayev Get Out Alive - Director: Roger Ellis

Best Documentary:

100 Years From Mississippi (to be featured at Cinema and Social Justice Sunday) - Director: Tarabu Betserai Kirkland 2020 The Year of the Nurse - Director: Robyn Jones Route 4 - Director: Martina Chamrad

Best Short:

Any Day - Director: Jose Perdomo III Vest - Director: Samir Mallal Joyriders - Director: Raymond Carr Do.Solo.Pin - Director: Javad Atefeh Al-Sit - Director: Suzannah Mirghani Washing Machine - Director: Anand Singh Chouhan

Best Short Documentary:

Out of the Dark: Hannah - Director: Sarah Klein, Tom Mason; Producer Continuing a Legacy - Director: Elizabeth Bayne The Door of Return - Director: Anna Zhukovets , Kokutekeleza Musebeni Who Fights for You - Director: Maddie Stambler Vanishing Chinatown: The World of The May's Photo Studio - Director: Emiko Omori

Best REEL South Short Documentary:

Wonderfully Made - Director: Benita Ozoude Tati the Great - Director: Kelly Gray Bobino

Best Web Series:

The Bottom - Director: Supadope Hunter 1 & 2 - Director: Kelvin Owens

Best Student Film:

My Own Mecca - Director: Alba Roland Mejia; Producer I AM - Director: Jerry Hoffmann Wildflowers - The Children of Never - Director: Ammen Simpson Ogedengbe Cracked - Director: Lin Que Ayoung Mass Ave - Director: Omar S. Kamara

Best Music/Dance Video:

Count It All - Director: Josh Cleveland Brand New Day - Director: Justin J. JordanStories I Create in My Head - Director: Derek EvansLux Ex Tenebus - Director: Timon Birkhofer, Jørg M. KundingerMETA - Director: Danielle Swatzie, Kamryn Harris

Best Actor:

Gerardo "El Cuervo" Mercedes - Any Day Marsalis Burton- My Own Mecca Antonio Carlos - Roads to Olympia

Best Actress:

Melodie Wakivuamina - I AM Tina Jung Queen of the Morning Calm Nikki Lynette Get Out Alive

For more information regarding the BronzeLens Film Festival, please visit https://bronzelens.com/ .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bronzelens-2021-nominated-films-depict-unique-compelling-stories-that-entertain-inform-and-inspire-301351191.html

SOURCE BronzeLens Film Festival