Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders Of Walmart Inc. (WMT) Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Walmart Inc.

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Walmart Inc. ("Walmart" or the "Company") (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report. Investors who purchased Walmart shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/wmt.

The investigation concerns whether Walmart and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 20, 2021, California officials filed a complaint against Walmart for allegedly dumping hazardous waste, including toxic cleaning supplies, pesticides, and batteries, in landfills throughout the state from more than 300 Walmart stores. Additionally, the lawsuit claims Walmart dumped "confidential customer information" at these landfills. On this news, Walmart's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 20, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Walmart shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/wmt. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211223005436/en/