Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors Of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Investigation

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Leidos Holdings, Inc. ("Leidos" or "the Company") (LDOS) - Get Report. Investors who purchased Leidos securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ldos.

The investigation concerns whether Leidos and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 16, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management reported that "Leidos' $1.0 billion levered acquisition of L3Harris' Security Detection and Automation business (SD&A) is experiencing significant problems, including product defects, that increase the likelihood of a material adverse effect." The report continued to allege that Leidos misstated revenue, citing, for example, a $6 million variance between the third quarter 2020 investor presentation and a Form 10-Q, which "raises the possibility that Leidos has booked fake revenue, or is keeping two sets of books." Following this news, Leidos stock dropped $3.41 per share, or roughly 3%, to close at $105.22 on February 16, 2021.

