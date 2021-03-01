Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors Of Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ: IQDNX) And Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class (NASDAQ: IQDAX) Investigation

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (IQDNX) - Get Report and Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class (IQDAX) - Get Report, collectively ("Infinity Q" or the "Company"). Investors who purchased Infinity Q securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/iqdnx.

The investigation concerns whether Infinity Q and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 23, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published a report, "Investment Firm Halts Redemptions on $1.8 Billion Fund: Infinity Q Capital Management bans its chief investment officer from trading after discovering issues valuing the fund's holdings". The report stated that, "Investment firm Infinity Q Capital Management LLC asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to halt redemptions on one of its mutual funds and forbid its chief investment officer from trading after discovering issues valuing the fund's holdings." The article continued to state that, "[t]he fund was unable to calculate an NAV on February 19, 2021, and it is uncertain when the fund will be able to calculate an NAV that would enable it to satisfy requests for redemptions of fund shares[.]"

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Infinity Q shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/iqdnx. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005031/en/