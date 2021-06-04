Brompton Funds Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Mark Caranci, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brompton Funds, and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of Sustainable Power and Infrastructure Split...

TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Mark Caranci, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brompton Funds, and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of Sustainable Power and Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSX: PWI/PWI.PR.A) and open the market.

Sustainable Power and Infrastructure Split Corp. is Canada's first ESG-integrated Split Share Corp. Brompton Funds manages over $2bn AUM in 19 TSX-listed Split Share Corps, Closed-End Funds, and ETFs. Information about Brompton Funds' entire product line including PWI/PWI.PR.A, is available at: https://www.bromptongroup.com/all-products/ .

Date: Friday, June 4, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

