Brompton Funds Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Mark Caranci, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brompton Funds ("Brompton" or the "Company") and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETF (TSX: BEPR) and close the market.

Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETF is Canada's first leveraged-long Investment Grade Fixed Income ETF. Brompton Funds manages over $2bn AUM in 19 TSX-listed ETFs, Split Share Corps, and Closed-End Funds. Information about Brompton Funds' entire product line, including BEPR, is available at: https://www.bromptongroup.com/all-products/ .

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange