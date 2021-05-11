Brokerage Firm, L.M. Kohn Chooses QUODD's Market Data Workstation

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QUODD Financial Information Services ("QUODD"), a business unit of Financeware, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, has announced a new strategic partnership with L.M. Kohn, a hybrid RIA and Broker-Dealer with penetration in the Northeast, Midwest and South. The partnership combines QUODD's industry leading market data workstation, Equity+, with LM Kohn's 3 decades of experience in Wealth Management.

"Our decision to switch to QUODD's market data workstation was simple ," says Carl Hollister, President & COO. "Our advisors needed a tool with accurate and timely market data that they could rely on to access finger-tip intelligence to make better decisions for their clients. L.M. Kohn has been focused on upgrading and implementing technology tools that build great efficiencies into our advisors' business operations and help them be more responsive to the ever-changing landscape in managing and acquiring clients."

"We are proud to provide the digital experience for a Hybrid RIA, Broker Dealer who shares our mission to leverage financial technology for cost savings and operational efficiencies in the Wealth Management space," says Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD and Financeware. "Equity+ is a market data workstation that allows our partners to realize savings and grow their bottom lines while providing a robust solution. Furthermore, we will continue to expand the content and functionality with new releases this year that are specifically focused on the wealth advisor."

About QUODDQUODD Financial Information Services provides streaming data solutions as well as comprehensive end-of-day pricing, reference and corporate actions solutions to the global fintech, wealth, investment management, and retirement market. These solutions include seamlessly integrated global listed pricing, dividends and corporate actions content. QUODD is a portfolio company of Financeware, an industry-leading fintech platform company focused on delivering a robust suite of innovative solutions to the financial services market. Learn more at www.quodd.com

About NewSpring HoldingsNewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

About L.M. KohnL.M. Kohn & Company is an independent dual registered Broker Dealer and RIA located in Cincinnati, Ohio. It was founded in 1990 by Larry M. Kohn. As a truly independent platform L.M. Kohn empowers financial advisers to build their dream practice and run their business without the constraints and restrictions commonly seen today. With over 100 financial advisers, L.M. Kohn & Company manages close to $4 billion of client assets and has offices in 15 states. For more information about L.M. Kohn & Company, please visit www.lmkohn.com.

