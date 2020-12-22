Broker Public Portal Expands Footprint With The Addition Of Greater Southern MLS

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Southern MLS and the Broker Public Portal (BPP) jointly announced today that real estate agent members of Greater Southern MLS, representing nearly one-third of all Louisiana Realtors, now have access to...

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Southern MLS and the Broker Public Portal (BPP) jointly announced today that real estate agent members of Greater Southern MLS, representing nearly one-third of all Louisiana Realtors, now have access to Homesnap, the public-facing brand of the BPP. The addition of Greater Southern MLS and its 700+ members expands the BPP with Homesnap footprint, covering more than 90% of all property listings nationwide.

Creators of real estate's top-rated mobile app, Homesnap is the only national home search platform providing consumers with the same comprehensive, real-time MLS data used by real estate professionals. Among national home search providers, only Homesnap adheres to Fair Display Guidelines, which protects consumers and agents.

"Greater Southern MLS commitment to helping its members connect to millions of consumers -- and with each other -- through BPP with Homesnap is a path that helps every MLS increase the value it offers," said Joe Rand, executive director, BPP.

Broker Public Portal, owned and operated by real estate brokerages and MLSs, created a joint venture with Homesnap. The nationwide footprint of Homesnap connects Greater Southern MLS to some 33 million consumers and more than one million real estate professionals in America today through more than 230 of the nation's leading MLSs. The rapidly growing BPP with Homesnap provides the number one real estate engagement platform to consumers and agents, driving millions of agent/client interactions inside the Homesnap app and Homesnap Pro app and generating free leads to agents.

"Greater Southern MLS offers members ways to reduce operating costs while increasing listing exposure and providing new lead generation opportunities. By working with the BPP, we are delivering through Homesnap a best-in-class technology that provides at once, all three benefits to our members," says Webb Jay, President of Greater Southern MLS and President of Webb Jay and Associates.

"Our board reviews the top technology providers closely, and the pro-industry and pro-consumer BPP and Homesnap delivers what our members want - and need most. Best of all, it is easy-to-use with functionality and features that are way ahead of anything else in the market," Jay adds.

Agents can now engage and collaborate on Homesnap throughout the Louisiana markets Greater Southern MLS serves. The Homesnap app is available free to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Greater Southern MLS

Greater Southern MLS was formed by a group of progressive brokerages across Louisiana to create a statewide collaboration of Associations that offer a single Multiple Listing Service. Its vision of one statewide MLS is designed for Realtors around Louisiana to greatly expand marketing opportunities for every listing while saving money on redundant MLS dues. Like six other states that have created statewide Multiple Listing Services, Greater Southern MLS's goal is to create one set of rules and regulations, one set of forms, and one expanded data feed to give every brokerage a chance to succeed. The MLS offers 15 technologies to support agents in nationwide listing exposure and lead generation, highly effective listing presentations, client prospecting tools, efficient showing appointments, online transaction processing, and other tools empowering agent success with Virtual Selling. The New Orleans-based Greater Southern MLS also provides free data feeds for brokerages to fuel their websites and other online technologies. Learn more at greatersouthernmls.com.

About Broker Public Portal

Broker Public Portal, LLC, is a collaborative effort owned and operated by real estate brokerages and MLSs to deliver a better home search experience defined by simplicity, integrity, and common sense. Homesnap is BPP in action and provides the same comprehensive, real-time data directly from the MLS used by real professionals, the people who sell homes, not ads. Broker Public Portal with Homesnap follows industry-defined Fair Display Guidelines: there are no display ads from other agents or brokers on one's listings, and all inquiries are sent to the listing agent or broker for free. Discover more at www.brokerpublicportal.com.

About Homesnap

With easy-to-use mobile technology fueled by unmatched, real-time data intelligence, Homesnap is changing the way real estate agents connect with consumers and serve their clients. Homesnap combines people, property and data with enterprise-grade software for real estate professionals to run and grow their business at every stage of the real estate transaction. The industry-endorsed Homesnap platform leverages AI, machine learning and big data from over 500 data sources and over 240 MLSs to provide more than one million U.S. agents with access to powerful mobile software that automates workflow and optimizes the search and sell experience for their clients. With the Homesnap mobile app, the highest rated consumer home search application; Homesnap Pro, the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents; and the Homesnap national home search portal, a joint venture with the industry-backed Broker Public Portal, the integrated Homesnap platform is transforming the real estate business. More information can be found at www.homesnap.com.

