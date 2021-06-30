Broan-NuTone® Develops The First Cloud-Connected, Whole-Home Indoor Air Quality System

HARTFORD, Wis., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past year, Americans have drastically changed the way they live, from increased cleaning to a heightened concern about airborne threats in the home. However, they don't know or understand the infinite sources that cause poor indoor air and even if they have ventilation systems such as range hoods, bath fans, and whole home fresh air systems, they aren't using them properly.

Builders and remodelers can now provide homeowners with a system that monitors and optimizes the air in their home, with Broan-NuTone's new connected indoor air quality system, Overture.

Overture connects a home's supply and exhaust ventilation to monitor the quality of air and turn on automatically when air quality levels are low. The system is fully integrated into a home's supply and exhaust ventilation and can be installed in new construction or remodels without the need for an incremental hub, meaning it can be controlled from the cloud. Overture operates with new or existing products using specialized switches and sensors. Installation is a breeze in either scenario.

Full control over your home's air quality is in your hands. Overture provides a fully customizable, automated indoor air quality system that delivers up to the minute reporting on the home's indoor air quality and how the system is acting to maintain constant, fresh airflow. When it detects a rise in indoor air pollution caused by increased humidity, VOCs, smoke, carbon dioxide and small particles (sometimes referred to as PM2.5), the system will automatically turn on the nearest ventilation fan to eliminate the pollutant while simultaneously bringing in fresh, clean air from outside.

The entire system is easily managed with an app, where you can see live snapshots of your home's indoor air quality, individual rooms' air quality, and historical data.

"At Broan-NuTone, we are dedicated to helping consumers improve their indoor air quality and Overture provides an easy way to monitor and maintain healthy air in the home," said Edwin Bender, VP of Marketing, Broan-NuTone.

HOW IT WORKS

Sensors detect when humidity and pollutants are present and automatically switch on the appropriate Broan-Nutone ventilation fan, rangehood, ERV/HRV, or supply fan. It automatically mitigates the issue through a balance of exhaust and fresh air.

WHY IT'S CRUCIAL

Indoor air can be 2 to 5 times more polluted than outdoor air, and we spend 90 percent of our time inside.*

Poor indoor air has short-term and long-term health effects ranging from irritated eyes and a stuffy nose to more severe issues such as respiratory diseases.*

Consumers include impact on health an important criterion when they make building product purchases. In fact between 65 and 70 percent consider it more important than comfort, performance, cost, aesthetic and durability.**

*Environmental Protection Agency**Dodge Data and Analysis

For more information, visit http://overture.broan-nutone.com/.

About BROAN -NuTone® LLC

Broan-NuTone® LLC is North America's leading manufacturer and distributor of residential ventilation products including range hoods, ventilation fans, heater/fan/light combination units, balanced ventilation systems (IAQ), built-in heaters, attic ventilators and residential built-in convenience products including doorbells and central vacuum systems. Broan-NuTone® LLC is proud to be an ENERGY STAR®, partner.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broan-nutone-develops-the-first-cloud-connected-whole-home-indoor-air-quality-system-301323555.html

SOURCE Broan-NuTone, LLC