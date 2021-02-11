Broadvoice Partners With MicroCorp Master Agency To Deliver Cloud Communications Solutions To Businesses

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), texting and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today a strategic partnership with MicroCorp, an AppSmart company and premier national master agent for telecommunications, data center, security and cloud services.

The distribution agreement provides MicroCorp's national network of sales agents with immediate access to Broadvoice's suite of communications solutions, including cloud PBX, UC, collaboration, virtual call center, SIP trunking and business texting.

"MicroCorp is a leading master agency, and we're thrilled to offer our suite of communications solutions through its sales agent partners," said Kim McLachlan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Broadvoice. "MicroCorp's extensive partner relationships, particularly in the Southeast United States, enable us to expand our reach and growth opportunities. We look forward to growing our businesses together."

With more than 30 years of experience, MicroCorp represents a large national partner network and is genuinely committed to enabling and empowering its partners' success by leveraging its strong relationships with world-class service providers like Broadvoice.

"MicroCorp is all about delivering the Ultimate Partner Experience, and that takes quality providers with great partner-focused teams. Broadvoice checks those boxes 100 percent, and we look forward to bringing their UC portfolio to the MicroCorp masses," said Christopher Shubert, Senior Vice President of Sales at MicroCorp.

Broadvoice has built a go-to-market strategy with partners in mind, including award-winning solutions, dedicated sales and support teams, and training and marketing assistance. Among many perks, the Broadvoice Partner Program offers industry-leading evergreen commissions, lucrative SPIFFs, creative revenue opportunities and a luxury Presidents' Club experience.

"Broadvoice's exclusive focus on helping partners serve their customers aligns perfectly with MicroCorp's Ultimate Partner Experience," said Michael Gottwalt, Vice President of Strategic Relationships at Broadvoice. "We have invested heavily in our platform and our customer experience, boosting our CSAT scores to industry-leading levels and improving revenue retention for our partners."

For more information on the Broadvoice Partner Program, please call 866.697.9112, or visit the Broadvoice Partner Program.

About MicroCorpMicroCorp is a leading national master agent with over 30 years of experience differentiated by providing The Ultimate Partner Experience delivered through a unique blend of people and tools. Its longevity, financial strength and commitment to solid provider contracts makes it a dependable and secure master agent. Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microcorp.

About BroadvoiceBroadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. For more information, please visit www.broadvoice.com.

