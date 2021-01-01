Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: BRSE) Acquires MonteCristo International Entertainment, LLC In Reverse Merger Transaction

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:BRSE) ("Broadside" or the "Company") has acquired 100% of the membership interests in MonteCristo International Entertainment, LLC ("MCI") ( www.montecristoentertainment.com).

MCI, founded in 2005, is one of the leading boutique film sales agents with a library of over 100 feature films and attends major and specialty film markets throughout the year, including the Berlin Film Festival, the Marché du Film and Mipcom in Cannes and the American Film Market in Los Angeles.

As part of the transaction, Michael Taverna will become CEO of the Company and Cindy Nelson-Mullen will take the position of COO. Christopher Petzel will remain as Chairman. All three executives will serve on the Company's board of directors.

"After 15 years of attending all markets and most festivals, and reaching over 100 feature films under management, MonteCristo is responding to the deep transformation of the sales agency business brought about both by new technology and COVID, with a renewed commitment to producers worldwide," said Mr. Taverna.

Additional information about Broadside can be found in the Company's reports and filings at www.OTCMarkets.com, on the Broadside website at www.broadside-enterprises.com and on Twitter at @brse_news.

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's reports and filings at http://www.OTCMarkets.com.

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made.

Contact: Investor Relations info@broadside-enterprises.com +1 (310) 909 8409

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadside-enterprises-inc-otc-brse-acquires-montecristo-international-entertainment-llc-in-reverse-merger-transaction-301199865.html

SOURCE Broadside Enterprises, Inc.