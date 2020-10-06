Broadridge's AI-driven Corporate Bond Trading Platform LTX® Selects 7 Chord As Third-Party Pricing Provider

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) - Get Report, a global Fintech leader, today announced that it selected 7 Chord, an independent predictive pricing and analytics provider, as the source for intraday corporate bond prices on its new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, digital corporate bond trading platform, LTX ®. Advanced analytics sit at the core of LTX, and the integration with BondDroid ®, 7 Chord's award-winning predictive pricing engine for bonds, provides buy-side firms and dealers with an independent assessment of current market value to inform critical investment decisions.

BondDroid's AI-generated prices are integrated directly into LTX's pre-trade analytical tools, giving dealers and institutional investors a complete view into actual market liquidity before they trade, while controlling information leakage and at no additional cost to LTX users.

"The LTX platform empowers dealers and institutional investors to better connect and trade corporate bonds digitally using AI that offers greater insights into pre-trade price transparency and liquidity," said Vijay Mayadas, President, Capital Markets at Broadridge. "BondDroid's AI provides our clients with a more reliable baseline to measure the quality of execution they achieved through our digital trading protocol, RFX ®."

LTX works by combining powerful AI to connect natural counterparties with a new digital trading protocol, RFX, that enables dealers to efficiently aggregate liquidity across multiple counterparties in seconds. Identifying the natural counterparties for a trade depends on a realistic understanding of fair market value. Built on streaming data and optimized for live trading, BondDroid uses AI to quickly adapt its behavior in real-time to variations in pricing.

"BondDroid is a next-generation pricing solution built for a modern institutional fixed income trader," said Kristina Fan, CEO and Founder, 7 Chord. "2020 provided us with the ultimate test, and BondDroid passed with flying colors. While many traditional vendors struggled to produce accurate prices in March in a timely manner, BondDroid had no issues handling elevated transaction volume, wildcard events and unprecedented volatility."

The LTX platform uses its patent-pending AI (LTX AI SM) to create liquidity, digitize workflows and increase efficiency in the corporate bond market and is being embraced by leading broker-dealers and asset managers.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) - Get Report, a $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $8 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.comFor more information about LTX, please visit www.ltxtrading.com

About 7 Chord

7 Chord, Inc. is an independent provider of predictive pricing and analytics. BondDroid®, its award-winning proprietary AI engine, is used by traders and investors to stream predictive prices and signals for bonds. Optimized for the live trading environment, BondDroid Auto-Pricer can be installed as a customizable software package that extracts signals from public, vendor, and a client's proprietary data without ever leaving their corporate environment. Don't want to manage AI in house? We offer a cloud solution that streams prices and signals while leveraging 7 Chord's computing power and curated data sources. www.7-chord.com.

