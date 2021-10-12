Broadridge Extends Intelligent Automation Suite With New AI-powered Anti-Money Laundering Solution

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To better serve clients and the financial services industry, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To better serve clients and the financial services industry, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) - Get Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Report, a global Fintech leader, today announced the launch of the Broadridge Anti-Money Laundering Solution (AMLS), bringing new, leading edge capabilities to Broadridge's existing Intelligent Automation suite. The new solution delivers an end-to-end machine learning (ML) powered Anti-Money Laundering platform covering transaction monitoring, name screening, alert prioritization, and customer risk scoring.

"The application of machine learning to improve the results of primary transaction, KYC, or sanction screening services makes sense for firms across the financial services spectrum that have entrenched investments in legacy applications," said Alastair McGill, General Manager of Data Control Solutions at Broadridge. "By leveraging new ML techniques to identify suspicious activity, we are enabling firms to make faster and more informed decisions, enhancing operational efficiencies, realizing savings, and bringing together entire Data Control functions within one intelligent automation platform."

The current financial crime prevention ecosystem is fragmented and vulnerable to emerging threats. The amount of money laundered annually stands at $1.6 to $2 trillion and less than 1% of this laundered money is traced. Many existing rules-based AML solutions in financial institutions are not sufficient as money laundering techniques become more sophisticated and the resulting reputational and financial risks firms face accelerate.

The Broadridge AMLS is for firms and institutions looking to enhance their anti-money laundering surveillance to detect illicit money flows and bad actors. Broadridge's product, powered by Tookitaki, is an ML-based AML platform that global financial institutions can use to substantially decrease false alerts and realize productivity gains while improving risk mitigation. It leverages innovative machine-learning techniques like AutoML, federated learning and network science to accurately detect complex money laundering activities and triage legacy system alerts through a Smart Alert Management system to accurately prioritize alerts for either rapid disposition or increased due diligence.

Broadridge's AMLS platform complements existing rules-based systems by utilizing supervised machine-learning to identify thousands of risk factors that legacy solutions cannot replicate, to detect threats, and to self-learn via a proven Champion-Challenger framework that keeps pace with increasingly complex laundering techniques.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) - Get Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Report, a global Fintech leader with over $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work ®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500 ® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries.

