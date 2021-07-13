Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Plan To Retire Broadmark Private REIT, LLC

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) ("BRMK" or the "Company"), an internally managed secured real estate finance company, today announced its decision to retire Broadmark Private REIT, LLC (the "Private REIT"), a private, non-traded fund that participates in construction loans originated by Broadmark Realty Capital Inc . This process is expected to have no significant impact to the Company's earnings.

The Private REIT's outstanding loan participations will be re-allocated to BRMK for a cash payment by BRMK equal to the carrying value of the Private REIT's loan participations as of August 1, 2021, which is projected to be approximately $42 million. The Private REIT will distribute 100% of its assets in excess of liabilities to its investors based on their relative percentage interests. The liquidation of the Private REIT and distribution of its assets is scheduled to be completed by the end of the third quarter 2021. Upon completion of the re-allocation, BRMK will hold 100% of the participation interests in its outstanding loans.

"The Private REIT was intended to support the public company's growth and given our continued progress in broadening our sources of funding, we have made the decision to retire the Private REIT. We are very comfortable with the resources and financial flexibility we have in place to meet the demand for our loans. We believe the ability to access private capital provides a competitive advantage, and we expect to offer a new private investment vehicle in the future to complement Broadmark's proven lending business. Our focus remains on sourcing and efficiently funding our loans to maximize value for the Company's shareholders," stated David Schneider, Chief Financial Officer.

Forward Looking Statements

About Broadmark Realty Capital

