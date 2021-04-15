Broadcast From Tucson, Arizona: World Premiere Of First-ever 2022 Santa Cruz

TUCSON, Ariz., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor will reveal the all-new 2022 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle today during a world premiere in Tucson, Arizona. The Santa Cruz breaks new ground within the SUV, Truck and Crossover segments by offering a true Sport Adventure Vehicle unlike anything else in the U.S. market. Santa Cruz boasts bold yet sophisticated design, powerful and efficient powertrain options, a flexible open bed for gear, cutting-edge connectivity and a highly maneuverable all-wheel drive platform that is equally at home in urban and adventure-focused environments. Santa Cruz begins production in Montgomery, Alabama in June and will be available this summer. The Santa Cruz world premiere will take place today at 9:00 a.m. PT at:

Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

