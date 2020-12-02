BRK's Gen2 To Be Focus Of Unique Business School Course

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) is pleased to announce that it is collaborating with Carnegie Mellon's Tepper School of Business in a unique course study focused on the Gen2 technological platform.

A select group of MBA students will collaborate with management to deliver strategic and marketing insight pertaining to the commercialization of BRK's Gen2 IP portfolio during the spring 2021 semester.

Management is honored to have been selected for such a project by one of the pre-eminent universities in the United States. This collaboration highlights our commitment to working with the best and brightest minds in American industry, so as to successfully roll out our cutting-edge technology.

For any other queries, please feel free to email our IR team at: michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com

BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, BRK is the next generation in live-action broadcasting technology. We are a full-service provider geared to professional leagues and athletes, whether it be traditional sports, extreme sports or esports, and that will allow fans to watch them in action from perspectives that do not exist today. Our niche is that we are a second screen content provider that does not pose a threat to first screen media but rather we provide the opportunity to pioneer complimentary content and campaigns. In addition to the above, Gen 2technology is being developed for applications in security, law enforcement and other industrial verticals.

Contact: michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com brkgen2.com (702) 572-5080

