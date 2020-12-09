Brixton Metals Corp. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Gary Thompson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV: BBB) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's...

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Gary Thompson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV: BBB) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's 10th Anniversary on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver and the Atlin Goldfields projects located in NWBC, the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA and the Langis-Hudson Bay silver-cobalt project in Ontario. For more information visit: www.brixtonmetals.com

SOURCE TMX Group Limited