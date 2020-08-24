Britishvolt Appoints World-leading Lithium-ion Battery Expert As Chief Technical Officer

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Britishvolt, the UK's foremost investor in battery technologies, has appointed Dr Allan Paterson as Chief Technical Officer.

This key appointment is the latest step in Britishvolt's mission to manufacture next-generation lithium-ion batteries in the UK, using highly advanced technologies to put Britain at the forefront of the sustainable transport and renewable energy sectors.

Paterson, one of the world's leading specialists in automotive batteries and next-generation technologies, joins Britishvolt from The Faraday Institution where he was Head of Programme Management, spearheading research into lithium-ion batteries and garnering industry, academia and government resource to accelerate progress. Previous roles have included being Chief Electrochemist at both Cummins and Johnson Matthey Battery Systems. He holds a PhD in Chemistry from the University of St Andrews on advanced cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

Britishvolt CEO, Orral Nadjari said: "We are delighted that someone with Dr Paterson's experience is joining us at this crucial phase of our development. He joins our expanding team of world-class experts, including our Chief Strategy Officer Isobel Sheldon.

"With plans now advancing for our manufacturing gigaplant base, our partnerships and capital already being deployed, we are becoming well placed to create a brighter future for the British Automotive industry. This momentum will ensure that the UK is at the epicentre of electrified, zero emissions transport and advanced energy storage solutions. It's the next industrial revolution."

Dr Allan Paterson said: "I am excited to be joining Britishvolt. This is an exciting and crucial project, not just because the production of the latest generation lithium-ion batteries are the foundation of future electrified transportation. But because I believe that with Britain's expertise in this sector we can lead the way. This strategy will be crucial for our automotive and energy industries and for the overall health of the UK economy."

Britishvolt is Britain's foremost investor in battery technologies. It is dedicated to supporting the future of electrified transportation and sustainable energy storage, producing world-leading lithium-ion battery technologies.

Britishvolt's aim is to establish the UK as the leading force in battery technology. It is working with leading partners and suppliers to achieve this because it is of paramount importance to the future of the UK automotive industry and the overall economic and industrial health of the UK.

The company believes that the UK is the right place for its investments because of the strength of its automotive and energy industry, its expertise and history of industrial and academic battery research and development.

2023 has been targeted as the start of production in Britain's first gigaplant. The gigaplant is one of the largest-ever UK industrial investments and is situated in 80+ hectares of green industrial park, a 200MW solar park, with a production capacity of up to 30 GWh.

