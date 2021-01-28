Britishvolt Appoints Timon Orlob As Chief Operating Officer

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Britishvolt, the UK's foremost investor in battery technologies, has further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Timon Orlob as Chief Operating Officer, effective 1 February 2021.

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Britishvolt, the UK's foremost investor in battery technologies, has further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Timon Orlob as Chief Operating Officer, effective 1 February 2021. Reporting directly to CEO, Orral Nadjari, Orlob will be responsible for delivering the skills and systems required for Britishvolt to construct and operate the UK's first battery gigaplant, from the end of 2023.

Timon Orlob joins Britishvolt from Sunseeker International Ltd, the globally renowned luxury motoryacht manufacturer, where he was COO and formerly Operations Director. Previous roles have included three years at PwC, where he was a global manufacturing and supply chain specialist. He began his career in his native Germany at Bosch in its automotive division and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply.

Britishvolt CEO, Orral Nadjari:"Britishvolt is rapidly maturing as a business and Timon's appointment as Chief Operating Officer underpins our progress. He will be a crucial component in our essential mission to deliver a fully operational battery gigaplant in the North East of England at the end of 2023. We remain on track in every way to develop and manufacture strategically important lithium-ion batteries. Timon's skills and experience will make us even more steadfast, I am looking forward to working closely with him."

Britishvolt COO, Timon Orlob:"Joining Britishvolt at this time is an exciting challenge and one that I am relishing. I am looking forward to helping deliver the UK's first battery gigaplant. Putting into place the skills, talents and systems that we need to start seamlessly delivering world-class lithium-ion batteries at the end of 2023. This is a hugely important project and I am proud to be able to contribute to the UK's electrified future."

The Britishvolt Gigaplant is set to begin construction in Summer 2021. It will be subject to £2.6BN investment, one of the UK's biggest-ever industrial investments. When fully operational it will be providing 3000 jobs in the North East of England.

About Britishvolt

Britishvolt is Britain's foremost investor in battery technologies. It is dedicated to supporting the future of electrified transportation and sustainable energy storage, producing world-leading lithium-ion battery technologies.

Britishvolt's aim is to establish the UK as the leading force in battery technology. It is working with leading partners and suppliers to achieve this because it is of paramount importance to the future of the UK automotive industry and the overall economic and industrial health of the UK.

The company believes that the UK is the right place for its investments because of the strength of its automotive and energy industry, its expertise and history of industrial and academic battery research and development.

Quarter four of 2023 has been targeted as the start of production in Britain's first gigaplant in Blyth, Northumberland.

