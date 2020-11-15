British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner Inaugurates Robot-Operated Covid-19 Testing Lab In Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its effort to fight COVID-19 and increase domestic testing capacity, JS Group's Future Trust in partnership with technology from Opencell UK have launched Future Labs.

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its effort to fight COVID-19 and increase domestic testing capacity, JS Group's Future Trust in partnership with technology from Opencell UK have launched Future Labs.

Future Labs has launched a highly advanced robotic mobile Covid-19 laboratory. Built in the United Kingdom by Opencell UK, the laboratory is a Biosafety Level 2 plus (BSL-2+) facility built to ISO 15189 standards.

The state-of-art lab is specified to meet the requirements for high throughput Covid-19 RT-qPCR testing. Due to the use of 5 liquid handling robots, this lab requires as little as 6 staff members to operate all the shifts. The lab can process over 2000 tests per day.

While speaking at the event, High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner thanked Ambassador Ali Jehangir Siddiqui for "making him excited about the project." He highlighted various reasons why he thought Future Labs was something to celebrate. The first, he said, "is because this lab is a vibrant example of a UK-Pakistan relationship built on people, that I am privileged to serve in the middle of." Secondly, he noted, "UK is proud of having been in the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 in its efforts to pursue a vaccine and its distribution internationally, as well as for providing development assistance to a broad spectrum of Covid relief, through UK Aid, to Pakistan." He added that this is a story of economic growth and trade and that he is very keen to boost inclusive and export-led economic growth through more collaborations such as this.

Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, Ambassador-at-Large for Foreign Investments, said, "I would like to thank His Excellency Dr. Christian Turner for joining us and supporting this project. This partnership between entities in the UK and Pakistan is of importance to us not just because the two countries are so close but also because this represents a partnership in life sciences which is the need for the world at this moment in time. Recognizing the UK's excellence and leadership in life sciences, we look forward to more such partnerships in the near future."

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Azeem Butt, Head of Molecular Biology for Future Labs, stated that it was heartening to see corporate organizations such as JS Bank and Future Trust working on innovation in science to fight Covid-19.

Future Trust is a non-profit philanthropic organization, set up by JS Group that seeks to use advanced technology to address the problems caused by poverty.

About JS Bank:

JS Bank is one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan and takes pride in supporting scientific solutions to problems. The Bank is part of JS Group, one of Pakistan's largest conglomerates. For more information, please visit http://www.jsbl.com

Learn more about Opencell UK: https://www.opencell.bio

Media Contact:Miqdad SibtainPhone:+92- 03428236608Email: miqdad.sibtain@jsbl.com

Related Images

dr-christian-turner-amb-ali.jpg Dr. Christian Turner & Amb Ali Jehangir Siddiqui

Related Links

Dawn News

The Express Tribune

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/british-high-commissioner-dr-christian-turner-inaugurates-robot-operated-covid-19-testing-lab-in-islamabad-301173147.html

SOURCE JS Group