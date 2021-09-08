British Footwear Brand, SANS MATIN, Launches In The U.S.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last decade, there has been an enormous cultural shift taking place in modern businesses and start-ups, which challenges traditional work-place norms. Some of these changes include conventional working hours and, more significantly, stiff dress codes. Sneakers signify this shift in culture and have now become the everyday footwear staple in nearly all environments. SANS MATIN, an established British footwear brand, is launching their line of ethically handmade unisex trainers in the U.S. to provide conscious consumers with more diverse sneaker options.

SANS MATIN sneakers capture what the modern-day consumer is looking for; a versatile, comfortable, and stylish trainer. This, coupled with the incredible craftmanship that goes into every ethically handmade pair of Sans Matin shoe, has culminated with the perfect every day sneaker. Their brand ethos is one consumers can trust and believe in, without compromising their aesthetic.

Cousins Charly and Lockie Cunningham conceptualized the idea behind the brand while backpacking across South America in 2015. After a slight complication involving a pair of trainers and a tumble-dryer, a new pair of shoes were needed. When they couldn't find a stylish, comfortable, and affordable trainer on the market that suited varied environments, they founded SANS MATIN.

With the aim of providing a 'one-stop shop' for the conscious consumer, SANS MATIN will launch at least one new shoe every month over the next few years. This will also include the launch of espadrilles and platform sneakers. Offering increasing diversity to their product offering through style and aesthetic will enable consumers to build out their own footwear collection with a brand whose products and ethos that they can truly believe in.

"Sustainability is at the forefront of our minds at SANS MATIN. Our ethically and locally sourced materials minimize our carbon footprint and waste. All our packaging is made from recycled materials and sugar cane, and the accompanying shoe bags are made from PET (recycled plastics) and recycled cottons. We also have a sustainable closed loop of sourcing and producing 60% natural rubber soles," said Lockie, Co-Founder of SANS MATIN. "All of our shoes at SANS MATIN are ethically handmade, which means continued expansion of employment opportunities for the incredible individuals in our atelier in Medellin, Colombia."

The brand understands the importance of giving back and donates 2% of all sales to charity. Their current partnership is with Children Change Colombia (CCC), working with children and their families to challenge poverty, inequality, discrimination, and violence. Additionally, their SMCycle program offers consumers the opportunity to recycle their old SANS MATIN shoes to complete their lifetime. Sneakers will either be donated to charities in the UK and developing countries, or reused and repurposed as new, recycled materials.

About SANS MATINSANS MATIN is a family-founded British footwear brand that provides versatile, comfortable, and stylish trainers for the conscious consumer. All shoes are ethically handmade with premium, sustainable materials that are produced in South America. The brand donates 2% of all sales to their charity partner Children Change Colombia (CCC). For more information visit www.sansmatin.com or join the conversation on Instagram and Facebook.

About Children Change Colombia (CCC)Children Change Colombia works with Colombia's most at-risk children, to keep them safe and defend their rights. The charity exists to help children find their voice and influence decisions which will affect their lives now and in the future. To do this, CCC works in partnership with Colombian children's organizations who have a proven record of success in defending the rights of children most affected by poverty, inequality and conflict and helping them work towards change. Crucially, we also work with the adults who most influence the lives of children - parents, teachers, policymakers - so they can keep children safe now and in the long term. For more information visit www.childrenchangecolombia.org.

Cindy Riccio // cindy@cricciocomm.com Valerie Patruno // valerie@cricciocomm.com(201) 446-9091CRC, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/british-footwear-brand-sans-matin-launches-in-the-us-301370693.html

SOURCE SANS MATIN